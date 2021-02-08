Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes Monday Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday

Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 3:11 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -10°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Falls City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories