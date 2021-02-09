Clear
A cold and cloudy Tuesday ahead

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 7:13 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 7:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -16°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -9°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -9°
Falls City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -13°
Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.
