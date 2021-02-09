Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled Tuesday for SJSD Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Road crews are working to clear St. Joseph's roads while winter weather hits the city

Road crews are working to clear St. Joseph's roads while winter weather hits the city

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories