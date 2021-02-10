Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MWSU STRUGGLES WITH NWMSU 1

MWSU STRUGGLES WITH NWMSU 1

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 6:28 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 6:28 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
St. Joseph
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -4°
Clarinda
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -5°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Falls City
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Extremely cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories