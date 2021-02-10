Clear
Staying cloudy and cold on Thursday

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 2:35 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Clarinda
Mostly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Thursday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
