Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mass vaccination clinic in Cameron Saturday

Mass vaccination clinic in Cameron Saturday

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 9:12 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2021 9:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -9°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -7°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Thursday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories