Traffic fatalities on the rise in Missouri

Much milder temperatures will move into the area today and last throughout the rest of the week. Just about everyday this week with top out at or above average. Today we will be in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will make a run towards 60s on Tuesday making it likely the warmest day of the week. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts