East Buchanan over Cristo Rey

Even warmer temperatures are on the way for today with highs climbing into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain a little breezy with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south west. A weak cold front will move through the area early tomorrow morning bringing a few clouds and dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to climb again through Saturday. Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Saturday before another cold front moves through Sunday. Temperatures will be back down in the 40s on Sunday into next week with increasing rain chances. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.

