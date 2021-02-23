What Investment Lessons Did We Learn in 2020?

Sunny and warm conditions were found around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with highs climbing into the 60s. Early tomorrow morning a weak cold front will move through the area bringing a few clouds through the area Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow due to the cold front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions look to stay mainly dry through the rest of the week into the first half of the week. Another cold front will pass through our area on Sunday bringing the chance for rain.

Radar Temperatures Alerts