Bishop LeBlond tops Albany, advances to Class 2 District 16 championship

A cold front is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we could see wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts