St. Joseph police search for suspect wanted in shooting

Conditions will stay cloudy and cool today with temperatures warming up right around average in the mid 40s. Winds will remain much calmer today around 5-10 MPH out of the west. Skies will begin to clear in the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 20s. Tomorrow temperatures will make a run towards 50 with the return of a southerly wind. We will see sunshine through the first half of Friday with clouds building in through the afternoon and evening. Overall most of Friday will be dry, but we could see a few scattered areas of light rain through the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Saturday making it into the upper 50s and lower 60s before a cold front moves through Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 40s on Sunday before warming up into the 50s again for the beginning of next week.

