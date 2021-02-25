1 dead after rollover crash on N. Belt Highway

Skies will start to clear out tonight with temperatures cooling down into the mid 20s. Winds will start to get a little stronger tomorrow around 10-20 MPH out of the southwest. Skies will stay clear Friday morning as we start to warm up. Friday temperatures will make a run towards 50 with the return of a southerly wind. We will see sunshine through the first half of Friday with clouds building in through the afternoon and evening. Overall most of Friday will be dry, but we could see a few scattered areas of light rain through the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Saturday making it into the upper 50s and lower 60s before a cold front moves through Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 40s on Sunday before warming up into the 50s again for the beginning of next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts