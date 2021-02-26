Clear
A slightly warmer Friday ahead

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 7:04 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 7:04 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Skies have started to clear in the overnight hours and today we will see sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to build into the area again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the east of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
