A slightly cooler Sunday ahead

A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing the chance for a few areas of very light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow because of the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times tomorrow especially in the morning and afternoon hours with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Mild and fairly quiet weather is on the way for next week with above average temperatures all week. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Monday and warm into the 60s by mid week. Most of next week looks sunny and dry with only a few slim chances for precipitation.

