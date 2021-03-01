Area volunteers help make beds for those in need

Mild and calm weather is set to continue for this week with above average temperatures every day. Today temperatures will warm into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to come from the south tomorrow pushing temperatures close to 60. Winds will be a little breezy tomorrow with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures topping out in the 60s or very close to that in the upper 50s. Most of this week into the week looks to stay dry and sunny.

Radar Temperatures Alerts