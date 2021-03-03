Suspect wanted in deadly midtown shooting in custody

The warming trend will continue today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be much calmer today out of the east about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will make a run towards the 70s on Thursday with most areas landing in the upper 60s for highs as sunshine continues. A disturbance will pass to the south of our area on Friday bringing us a few clouds. Temperatures will drop down into the 50s on Friday before quickly warming back up for the weekend. The weekend is looking warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week looks to start off just as warm with temperatures remaining well above average in the 60s.

