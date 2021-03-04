No. 1 Bearcats blitz Hornets from start to finish, 100-61

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run for 70 this afternoon. Winds will remain comfortable today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will start to build into our area tonight into the overnight hours. Clouds will linger through the first half of our Friday as an area of low pressure passes to the south of our area. Rain chances look to stay well south of our area as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday but will quickly warm up again for the weekend. Above average temperatures and sunshine look to continue into next week. Rain chances will start to return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

