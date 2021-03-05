The Esports era begins at MWSU

Clouds have started to increase across the area overnight and will continue through the morning hours as a disturbance passes south of the area. Clouds will slowly start to clear through the afternoon hours. Today temperatures will still be above average, but cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 60s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy on Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind will remain fairly breezy through the beginning of next week especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above average next week with rain chances increasing by mid week.

