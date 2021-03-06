Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vigil held in Honor of young woman lost to gun violence

Family and friends of 25 year old Minda Miller met at Patee Park to celebrate her life and call for an end to gun violence in the city.

Posted: Mar 6, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 48°
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
We started out across the area with a few clouds around as a disturbance passed to the south of the area. Clouds slowly started to clear by the early afternoon hours. Today temperatures were still be above average, but cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 60s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy on Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind will remain fairly breezy through the beginning of next week especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above average next week with rain chances increasing by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories