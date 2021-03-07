sports reel 3-7-21

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts