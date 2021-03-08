Vandals target Krug Park

Temperatures are very mild outside right now with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today will be another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds building in during the evening hours. Outdoor burning should be avoided today as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts