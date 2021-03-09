Voters share their thoughts on possible Krug Park Amphitheater renovations

Warm and windy weather is set to continue today with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances start to move into the forecast starting on Wednesday. Most of the day time hours on Wednesday will be dry, but we could see a few areas of light drizzle through the early morning hours. A better chance for rain will move into the area Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front. A few strong thunderstorms could develop ahead of this front. The main threats will be small hail and heavy rain. Rain chances will linger throughout the rest of the week off and on as temperatures stay much cooler in the 50s.

