T-storm chances on Wednesday

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 2:48 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 2:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
A warm and windy Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we saw highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. The winds will remain breezy tonight and Wednesday with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Rain chances start to move into the forecast starting on Wednesday. Most of the day time hours on Wednesday will be dry, but we could see a few areas of light drizzle through the early morning hours. A better chance for rain will move into the area Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front. A few strong thunderstorms could develop ahead of this front. The main threats will be small hail and heavy rain. Rain chances will linger throughout the rest of the week off and on as temperatures stay much cooler in the 50s.
