Cooler Thursday forecast

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 2:47 PM
Updated: Mar 10, 2021 2:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Clarinda
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 77°
Very windy conditions will continue today and tonight with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. We had a few areas of light drizzle and rain across the area this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Wednesday were well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Late this afternoon a cold front will start to approach our area. A few thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front, bringing us the chance for a few stronger storms. The main threat will be hail, however most of the severe weather chances look to stay south of our area. Off and on rain chances will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the front moves through with highs in the 40s and 50s.
