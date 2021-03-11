k-state handles tcu

Very windy conditions will continue today and tonight with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. We had a few areas of light drizzle and rain across the area this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Wednesday were well above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Late this afternoon a cold front will start to approach our area. A few thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front, bringing us the chance for a few stronger storms. The main threat will be hail, however most of the severe weather chances look to stay south of our area. Off and on rain chances will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the front moves through with highs in the 40s and 50s.

