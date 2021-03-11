State unemployment rate improving

Cooler temperatures are in store for the rest of the week due to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. This morning, skies are clearing as the rain showers have moved to the south and east of the area. The front will stay to the south of our area today keeping rain chances away. Today will be a comfortable day with temperatures in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be much calmer today about 5-10 mph. This frontal boundary will start to lift back through the area Friday into the weekend bringing rain chances back to the forecast. Rainfall could be heavy at times especially Saturday into Sunday. From Friday through Monday, some areas could see 2-3 inches of rainfall in total.

