One year with COVID-19 in St. Joseph

Scattered rain chances return to the forecast today. We could see a few areas of drizzle and light rain through the morning hours, but a better chance for some off and on showers will return during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today will be a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances continue on Saturday. Similar to Friday we could see a few areas of drizzle through the morning, but a better chance for more widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will return during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will continue overnight Saturday into Sunday. Moderate to heavy rain will move into the area on Sunday and linger into Monday. Our area could see around 1-3 inches of rain total over the next few days.

