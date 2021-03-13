Platte valley girls win semifinal 1

Light to moderate rain showers are set to continue throughout the rest of the evening. The rain will slowly start to taper off later tonight. Rain chances will return Saturday afternoon and last through the rest of the weekend. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times both Saturday night and through the day Sunday. We could see a few lingering showers on Monday but conditions should start to dry out on Tuesday. Most areas will see around 2-3 inches of rain total from today through Monday. A few more scattered showers could return on Wednesday evening with temperatures staying on the cool side.

