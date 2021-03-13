Rain showers continue on Sunday

Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Sunday. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Sunday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. A few rain showers could linger into Monday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.

