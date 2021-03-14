Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Platte Valley sisters win State Championship together

Platte Valley sisters win State Championship together

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 10:53 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Falls City
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Monday. Rain will be spotty at times on Monday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. A few rain showers could linger into Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday afternoon as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories