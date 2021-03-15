Clear
A dry Tuesday forecast

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 2:45 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 2:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Falls City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain chances are set to continue today, mainly during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The first half of today will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Calmer conditions will move into the area on Tuesday as cloudy skies continue. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with temperature remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week into the weekend with temperature slowly warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
