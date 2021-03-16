Kimbrough-Ballard sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting death of toddler

Dense fog has developed across the area and will linger through the next few hours. We should start to see the fog dissipate by 9 AM. Today will be another cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will slowly start to break up late this afternoon, possibly giving us a few peaks of sunshine. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday morning before starting to exit our area. Conditions will start to dry out and warm up Friday into the weekend.

