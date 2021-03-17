Amelia Earhart Festival canceled a second year due to the pandemic

Rain showers are starting to move into the area early this morning from the southwest. Moderate to heavy rain will likely continue for most of the day with a few possible breaks in precipitation early this afternoon. Today we could also see a few thunderstorms, but it looks like better chances for severe weather and thunderstorms will stay to the south of our area. Rainfall will be heavy at times which could cause pooling on the roadways and the chance for some localized flooding. Rain showers are set to continue overnight with the possibility for a rain snow mix into early Thursday morning. Accumulations are not expected with this rain snow mix, but a dusting can not be ruled out. Any snow that may accumulate will not stay long because temperatures will quickly begin to warm again. Friday into the weekend looks to be a much calmer stretch of weather with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

