Mizzou announces fans are back

Rain has left northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and now we are waiting on the back side of the storm to move by. When the storm moves by we will see colder air make its way into the area and have another chance for showers and maybe some snow mix in by the evening hours. Rain showers are set to continue overnight with the possibility for a rain snow mix into early Thursday morning. Accumulations are not expected with this rain snow mix, but in a dusting can not be ruled out. Any snow that may accumulate will not stay long because temperatures will quickly begin to warm again. Friday into the weekend looks to be a much calmer stretch of weather with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

