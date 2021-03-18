A windy and cool Thursday ahead

There are a few areas of drizzle and flurries out there this morning, but overall precipitation is starting to move to the east and will continue to exit our area though the rest of the morning. Today will be a cloudy and cool day with skies gradually clearing by the evening. Temperatures today will make a run towards 50, but it will feel cooler than that due to our breezy winds from the north. Wind gusts today could reach 35-40 mph. A much calmer weather pattern will settle into the area on Friday into the weekend. We will return to mostly sunny skies with temperatures gradually warming. We will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday before warming into the 60s for the weekend. Rain chances return by the beginning of next week.

