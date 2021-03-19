Focus on Parks & Rec

Clouds have cleared out in the overnight hours and this morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny skies will return today helping temperatures warm into the mid 50s. Sunshine will continue this weekend as temperatures continue to warm. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday, the first day of spring. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by Sunday as winds begin to pick up. Rain chances return Monday and continue into Tuesday. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday into the rest of the work week with temperatures staying slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts