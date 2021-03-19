A sunny and warm weekend ahead

Lots of sunshine was found around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our southerly winds will start to pick up this weekend helping temperatures to warm into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend looks to stay dry and sunny with just a few passing clouds on Sunday. Rain chances return early next week as temperatures stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

