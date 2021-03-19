Clear
A sunny and warm weekend ahead

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 5:25 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 57°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Lots of sunshine was found around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our southerly winds will start to pick up this weekend helping temperatures to warm into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend looks to stay dry and sunny with just a few passing clouds on Sunday. Rain chances return early next week as temperatures stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
