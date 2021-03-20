Clear
Warm and windy on Sunday

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 10:19 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2021 10:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
St. Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Falls City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight with winds gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will pick up even further on Sunday. Wind gusts will be pushing 35 mph from the south tomorrow helping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will have a few passing clouds on Sunday, especially during the morning hours but overall it looks like most of the day will be sunny. Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to dry out for the second half of next week with temperatures remaining slightly above average.
