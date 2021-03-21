Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sunday Night Sports Anchor Segment 3-21

Sunday Night Sports Anchor Segment 3-21

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 11:07 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2021 11:07 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Clarinda
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Falls City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight with winds gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will pick up even further on Sunday. Wind gusts will be pushing 35 mph from the south tomorrow helping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will have a few passing clouds on Sunday, especially during the morning hours but overall it looks like most of the day will be sunny. Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to dry out for the second half of next week with temperatures remaining slightly above average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories