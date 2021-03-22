Spike in overdoses sparks local concern

A cold front has moved into the area and has stalled out here as an area of lower pressure moves through our area on Tuesday. That system will give us some rain chances throughout the next few days. For most of the daytime hours today we will remain cloudy with a few hit and miss showers. Widespread rain will continue on Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday before a cold front moves through on Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday but another chance for rain will move into the area on Thursday.

