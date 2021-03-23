Cloudy Wednesday forecast

Widespread rain had moved into the area overnight and will stay with us on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The rain will stay with us until an area of lower pressure moves through our area. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms to be strong or severe, mainly east of I35. The main time frame for any stronger storms will be between noon and 6 PM. After 6 our cold front will begin to move through, bringing an end to the severe potential and bringing some cooler air into our area. There could be a few areas of light drizzle early Wednesday morning but overall it looks like conditions will begin to dry out on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. A few more scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will start to warm up and sunshine will reappear for the weekend.

