Friends of the Animal Shelter receives donation from city

An area of low pressure has passed through our area and now is to the north of us. There are a few areas of rain and drizzle leftover early this morning, but that will begin to clear up in the next few hours. Clouds will linger today with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain chances return late tonight after midnight and will continue on Thursday. The rain will be light and scattered on Thursday with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Rain chances will continue on Friday evening into early Saturday morning with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Drier conditions look to settle in for the weekend as temperatures start to warm back into the 60s.

