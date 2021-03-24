Scattered showers possible Thursday

Cloudy and cool conditions have lingered through the day with temperatures only making it into the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be similar with the chance for a few scattered showers. Rain will move into the area after midnight and continue off and on throughout the day. The rain will be light with most areas seeing around a tenth of an inch to possibly a quarter inch. Higher rainfall totals will remain to the south and east of our area. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the 60s on Friday with rain chances continuing. Rain chances will move in Friday afternoon and continue through early Saturday morning. Conditions will start to clear out Saturday afternoon into Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

