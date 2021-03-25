Bearcats back to Final Four after dominating West Liberty

Cloudy skies continue this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today will be another cool and cloudy day with temperatures only warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today we will also have the chance for a few scattered showers. There are a few areas of light rain and drizzle around this morning, but the best chance for a few showers will be this afternoon. Showers will start to exit the area this evening with gradually clearing skies. Southerly winds will return on Friday helping push temperatures back into the lower 60s. Most of the daytime hours on Friday will be dry, but during the evening rain chances will return with the chance for a few thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before conditions begin to dry out. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend into next week with highs reaching the 70s by Monday.

