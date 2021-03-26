2021 Youth Conference-St. Joseph

Partly cloudy skies today as temperatures warmed up into the lower 60s. Rain chances will return this evening with the chance for a few thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through our area. Conditions will begin to dry out this weekend as temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds will linger on Saturday while mostly sunny skies will be present on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm into the beginning of next week with high in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will move though mid week bringing temperatures back down into the 50s.

