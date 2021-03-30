Maryville vs Benton baseball highlights

A cold front is currently moving through our area this morning bringing a few clouds and some cooler air. Temperatures today will be much cooler than yesterday, only climbing into the mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will remain a bit breezy today out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 MPH. Our humidity will stay low today and our winds will remain breezy so any outdoor burning should continue to be avoided. Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.

