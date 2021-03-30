Sunny but cooler Wednesday

A cold front has moved through the area bringing cooler temperatures and gusty north winds. Winds will remain a bit breezy today and tonight out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 MPH. Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.

