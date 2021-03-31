Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cooler Wednesday forecast

Cooler Wednesday forecast

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 4:22 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 4:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
A cold front has moved through the area bringing cooler temperatures and gusty north winds. Winds will remain a bit breezy today and tonight out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 MPH. Cooler temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories