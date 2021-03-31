Clear
A dry and sunny Thursday

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 2:52 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
A cold night as we head into your Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20's. Winds will remain a bit breezy tonight out of the northwest. Drier air has moved into the area as high pressure will continue to settle in over our area. Cooler temperatures will continue on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.
