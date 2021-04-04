Staying warm to start the week

Winds will be out of the south tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Sunday. The winds will really start to pick up Sunday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Monday afternoon and for the rest of the week with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.

